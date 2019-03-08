English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mammootty Unveils The Official Teaser Of Mera Naam Shaji!

    By
    |

    Mera Naam Shaji is the upcoming Malayalam movie of director Nadirshah and the film is one among the much-awaited release of this Summer season. The film, which will be in the lines of an entertainer features Biju Menon, Asif Ali and Baiju in the lead roles and all three of them would be seen essaying characters with the common name Shaji.

    Earlier, it was announced that the first official teaser of Mera Naam Shaji is on the way and as announced, Mammootty has launched the official teaser of the movie. Mera Naam Shaji teaser has been launched through the official Facebook page of Mammootty.

    Mammootty Unveils The Official Teaser Of Mera Naam Shaji!

    Mera Naam Shaji teaser is indeed an interesting one with the three prominent characters of the film introducing themselves to each other and speaking about the name Shaji. It assures that the movie wil be a very good comedy entertainer with all three actors in top form. Take a look at Mera Naam Shaji teaser here..

    According to the reports, Mera Naam Shaji has been scheduled to release in the theatres on April 5, 2019. Along with Biju Menon, Asif Ali and Baiju, the film also features Nikhila Vimal, Sreenivasan, Ranjini Haridas, Kalabhavan Navas, Jaffer Idukki and other prominent actors in important roles.

    Read more about: mammootty mera naam shaji
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue