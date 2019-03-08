Mammootty Unveils The Official Teaser Of Mera Naam Shaji!

Mera Naam Shaji is the upcoming Malayalam movie of director Nadirshah and the film is one among the much-awaited release of this Summer season. The film, which will be in the lines of an entertainer features Biju Menon, Asif Ali and Baiju in the lead roles and all three of them would be seen essaying characters with the common name Shaji.

Earlier, it was announced that the first official teaser of Mera Naam Shaji is on the way and as announced, Mammootty has launched the official teaser of the movie. Mera Naam Shaji teaser has been launched through the official Facebook page of Mammootty.

Mera Naam Shaji teaser is indeed an interesting one with the three prominent characters of the film introducing themselves to each other and speaking about the name Shaji. It assures that the movie wil be a very good comedy entertainer with all three actors in top form. Take a look at Mera Naam Shaji teaser here..

According to the reports, Mera Naam Shaji has been scheduled to release in the theatres on April 5, 2019. Along with Biju Menon, Asif Ali and Baiju, the film also features Nikhila Vimal, Sreenivasan, Ranjini Haridas, Kalabhavan Navas, Jaffer Idukki and other prominent actors in important roles.