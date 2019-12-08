    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mammootty Reveals The Real Hero Of Mamangam!

      By
      |

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to release his highly-anticipated big-budget venture Mamangam, on December 12, Thursday. In the recently held Mamangam With Mammookka event, the actor revealed the real hero of the magnum opus, to the much surprise of the audiences. Mammootty revealed that child artist Achuthan is the real hero of the movie.

      According to the megastar, the plot of Mamangam revolves around the character Chandroth Chanthunni, played by Achuthan. It is the character Chanthunni which plays a crucial role in taking the narrative forward. The rest of the actors, including Mammootty himself, are playing the supporting characters in the flick.

      The senior actor also revealed that his character in Mamangam is a defeated warrior. The Mamangam team has been very particular about keeping Mammootty's character under the wraps, right from the beginning. Interestingly, the makers have not even revealed the name of the character played by the megastar in the project.

      Mammootty Introduces Achuthan As The Lead Actor Of Mamangam

      Unni Mukundan, the young actor appears in the role of Chandroth Panicker in the movie. Prachi Tehlan, the Hindi actress who makes her Malayalam debut with Mamangam plays the role of Unnimaya. Kaniha plays Chandroth Chanthunni's mother Chiruthevi, while Anu Sithara essays the character Manikyam, the better half of Chandroth Panicker.

      Several popular talents from the Malayalam and Hindi film industries, including Tarun Arora, Siddique, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Nilambur Ayisha, Neeraj Madhav, Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Meghanathan, Sunil Sukhada, Suresh Krishna, Iniya, etc. appear in the supporting roles. Mamangam is directed by M Padmakumar.

      Actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the adapted screenplay and dialogues for the historical drama. Sajeev Pillai, the former director of the project has written the original screenplay. Manoj Pillai handles the cinematography. Bollywood stunt director Sham Kaushal handles the action choreography. Mamangam which is simultaneously being released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films.

      Read more about: mammootty mamangam
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue