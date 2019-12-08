Mammootty Reveals The Real Hero Of Mamangam!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to release his highly-anticipated big-budget venture Mamangam, on December 12, Thursday. In the recently held Mamangam With Mammookka event, the actor revealed the real hero of the magnum opus, to the much surprise of the audiences. Mammootty revealed that child artist Achuthan is the real hero of the movie.

According to the megastar, the plot of Mamangam revolves around the character Chandroth Chanthunni, played by Achuthan. It is the character Chanthunni which plays a crucial role in taking the narrative forward. The rest of the actors, including Mammootty himself, are playing the supporting characters in the flick.

The senior actor also revealed that his character in Mamangam is a defeated warrior. The Mamangam team has been very particular about keeping Mammootty's character under the wraps, right from the beginning. Interestingly, the makers have not even revealed the name of the character played by the megastar in the project.

Unni Mukundan, the young actor appears in the role of Chandroth Panicker in the movie. Prachi Tehlan, the Hindi actress who makes her Malayalam debut with Mamangam plays the role of Unnimaya. Kaniha plays Chandroth Chanthunni's mother Chiruthevi, while Anu Sithara essays the character Manikyam, the better half of Chandroth Panicker.

Several popular talents from the Malayalam and Hindi film industries, including Tarun Arora, Siddique, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Nilambur Ayisha, Neeraj Madhav, Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Meghanathan, Sunil Sukhada, Suresh Krishna, Iniya, etc. appear in the supporting roles. Mamangam is directed by M Padmakumar.

Actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the adapted screenplay and dialogues for the historical drama. Sajeev Pillai, the former director of the project has written the original screenplay. Manoj Pillai handles the cinematography. Bollywood stunt director Sham Kaushal handles the action choreography. Mamangam which is simultaneously being released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films.