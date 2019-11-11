Mammootty Rules Social Media In Style; Fans Get Back-to-back ‘Gifts’!

Mamangam Tamil Trailer

It was on Friday that Mamangam's makers came up with the trailer of the Tamil version. It was released through the YouTube channel Lahari music and went on to gain widespread attention. The trailer was shared by some of the prominent stars like Arya, Priya Anand, etc.

The Telugu Version

The team came up with the trailer of the Telugu version on Saturday (November 9, 2019). Mammootty has dubbed for himself in the Telugu version besides Tamil. Akkineni Nagarjuna also shared the trailer of the movie and conveyed his best to the team. Much like the Tamil trailer, this one too garnered attention.

Shylock First Look Poster

Shylock's first look poster marked its entry in the online circuits on November 9, 2019 at 7 PM. The stylish poster of the film, featuring Mammootty in it, was bound to rule social media. Fans were pretty happy with the poster's design. Many top celebrities of the industry also shared the first look poster.

Title Poster Of One

Mammootty will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming Malayalam movie, titled 'One'. The title poster of the movie, directed by Santosh Viswanath and written by Bobby-Sanjay, was launched yesterday (November 10, 2019). Mammootty will don the role of a Chief Minister in this promising movie. Many prominent Malayalam celebrities conveyed their best wishes to the team by sharing the poster.