 »   »   »  Mammootty’s Abrahaminte Santhathikal Emerges As The Most Profitable Malayalam Movie Of 2018!

The Most Profitable Film Of 2018

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is not only one among the biggest blockbuster of 2018 but it also is the most profitable film of the year 2018. The New Year Special posters of the movie has revealed this big information. The posters have been sent out through the official Facebook page of the film as well as the production banner.

Total Gross Collections

Abrahaminte Santhathikal had a fabulous run in the theatres. Going by the reports, I went past the 50-Crore mark at the box office and it was also revealed that the Mammootty starrer emerged as the second top grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

One Of The Biggest Hits

Considering the budget as well as the huge collections that the film have minted, Abrahaminte Santhathikal would have rightly become the most profitable film of the year. The film had a fabulous run despite the rainy seasons and many other films making it to the theatres at that time.

More About Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, directed by Shaji Padoor had its script penned by Haneef Adeni. The film, which was in the lines of a thriller, had given importance to emotional elements as well. Apart from Mammootty, the film also featured Anson Paul, Siddique, Kanika, Renji Panicker etc., in important roles.