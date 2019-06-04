Mammootty's Best Mass Characters: Madhura Raja, Big B & More!

Kottayam Kunjachan (Kottayam Kunjachan)

Kottayam Kunjachan, the 1990-released blockbuster still remains as one of the most-loved action-comedy films of Mollywood. The megastar delivered an exceptional performance as Kunjachan, a former goon who runs a technical institute. The character, which had both the mass and comical flavours, was highly appreciated by both the audiences and critics. Kottayam Kunjachan is undoubtedly one of the best mass characters played by Mammootty till date. As per the reports, a sequel to the movie is on cards.

Alexander (Samrajyam)

Samrajyam, the gangster film which was directed by Jomon, was one of the biggest commercial hits of 1990. Mammootty essayed the central character Alexander aka Vinu, a powerful underworld don in the movie. Samrajyam is still considered as one of the finest gangster films ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. The megastar delivered a power-packed performance as Alexander and impressed the audiences with the different onscreen looks he sported for the movie.

Narasimha Mannadiyar (Dhruvam)

Narasimha Mannadiyar from the 1993-released blockbuster Dhruvam is considered as one of the most powerful mass characters played by Mammootty. The movie, which was directed by the veteran film-maker Joshiy, featured Mammootty in the role of a village landlord who avenges the death of his younger brother. The dialogues from the movie, especially from the sequence which featured Mammootty and leading lady Gauthami is still highly popular among the fans and movie lovers.

Joseph Alex IAS (The King)

The King, the political thriller which hit the theatres in 1995, featured Mammootty as the central character, Joseph Alex IAS. The megastar delivered a fantastic performance as the aggressive yet honest district collector and the character still has a huge fan base among the Malayali audiences. Even though the Shaji Kailas movie was later thrashed for its highly misogynistic dialogues, it has been considered as one of the finest political thrillers of Malayalam cinema. The face-off sequence between Mammootty's Joseph Alex and Devan's character is still a treat to watch.

Arackal Madhavanunni (Valyettan)

Mammootty simply shined as the central character Arackal Madhavanunni, in the 2000-released action drama film Valyettan. The Shaji Kailas movie, which narrated the story of Madhavanunni aka Valyettan and his younger brothers, went on to become one of the highest grossing Malayalam films of the year. The megastar created a new style statement among the Malayali youth with his unique get-up in the movie. Arackal Ramanunni definitely deserves a place in the list of Mammootty's best mass characters.

Bellari Raja (Rajamanikyam)

Rajamanikyam, the 2005-released movie which featured Mammootty in the lead role marked the directorial debut of the talented film-maker Anwar Rasheed. The megastar, who is best known for his exceptional dialogue delivering skills, effortlessly handled the Trivandrum dialect for his character Bellari Raja. Mammootty succeeded in redefining himself as an actor with Rajamanikyam, and broke the cliché image of mass heroes. Bellari Raja will always remain one of the most different characters played by the megastar in his 4-decade long acting career.

Bilal John Kurissinkal (Big B)

Bilal John Kurissinkal from the 2007-released Amal Neerad directorial Big B is undoubtedly one of the most stylish characters played by Mammootty till date. Unlike most of the popular mass characters of Malayalam cinema, Bilal John Kurissinkal didn't have lengthy dialogues or over the top action sequences. But the megastar succeeded in creating a huge impact with his short and crispy dialogues, which are still highly popular among the audiences. As we all know, Mammootty is all set to reprise this popular character in the upcoming sequel of the movie, which has been titled as Bilal.

Appu & Achu (Annan Thambi)

Mammootty teamed up with hitmaker Anwar Rasheed for the second time, for the 2008 movie Annan Thambi. The megastar essayed the characters of twin brothers Appu and Achu in this mass entertainer, which dealt with the concept of sibling rivalry. While Achu was an out-and-out mass character, Appu had the shades of comedy. Mammootty simply excelled in the double role in the movie, which went on to become one of the biggest successes of the year.

Raja (Pokkiri Raja & Madhura Raja)

Mammootty essayed the central character Raja Narayanan aka Madhura Raja in the 2010 movie Pokkiri Raja and its recently released sequel Madhura Raja. The megastar shined in the role of the Madurai-based goon, who is obsessed with the English language. Reportedly, Madhura Raja has already emerged as the biggest commercial success of Mammootty's acting career. As per the latest reports, the team is all set to join hands for the third installment of the series, which has been tentatively titled as Minister Raja.