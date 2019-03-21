Mammootty's Guest Role Or Prithviraj's Cameo; What Will Be The Big Surprise In Lucifer?

Mammootty's Guest Appearance

Certain section of the audiences predict that Mammootty might be seen doing a guest role in the film and the announcement regarding the same would be made along with the trailer launch. It would be great if something of this sort happens.

Vijay Sethupathi's Cameo

Upon this message sent out by Prithviraj, certain other speculations also went rife that a popular Tamil actor would be making his debut through Lucifer. Rumours have spread that Vijay Sethupathi's cameo in the film is the big surprise that Prithviraj is talking about.

Prithviraj's Cameo Appearance

Prithviraj is captaining Lucifer and ever since the film's announcement, movie buffs were eager to know whether he himself would be acting in the film or not. Now, certain section of the audiences feel that Prithviraj might be seen playing a small part in Lucifer and he would reveal that suspense during the function.

The Lucifer Anthem

A week ago, the team had revealed that popular singer Usha Uthup will be lending her sound for the Lucifer Anthem. Some of them feel that this particular anthem might be revealed during the Lucifer trailer launch in UAE.