Mammootty's Guest Role Or Prithviraj's Cameo; What Will Be The Big Surprise In Lucifer?
Lucifer's trailer has garnered the attention of the Malayalam movie buffs around the globe and they are quite excited to catch this extremely promising movie in the theatres. The online launch of the trailer was held last evening and now, the official launch of the trailer will be held tomorrow (March 22, 2019) in UAE. Prithviraj, who has directed the film had come LIVE on Facebook to make an announcement regarding this. He also revealed that he himself along with Mohanlal, Murali Gopy, Tovino Thomas and others will be present for the function will be held at Delma Mall, Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Prithviraj revealed that a big suspense in connection with Lucifer will be revealed during the function. The netizens who were quite excited about this news have started to come up with their guesses on the big surprise.
Mammootty's Guest Appearance
Certain section of the audiences predict that Mammootty might be seen doing a guest role in the film and the announcement regarding the same would be made along with the trailer launch. It would be great if something of this sort happens.
Vijay Sethupathi's Cameo
Upon this message sent out by Prithviraj, certain other speculations also went rife that a popular Tamil actor would be making his debut through Lucifer. Rumours have spread that Vijay Sethupathi's cameo in the film is the big surprise that Prithviraj is talking about.
Prithviraj's Cameo Appearance
Prithviraj is captaining Lucifer and ever since the film's announcement, movie buffs were eager to know whether he himself would be acting in the film or not. Now, certain section of the audiences feel that Prithviraj might be seen playing a small part in Lucifer and he would reveal that suspense during the function.
The Lucifer Anthem
A week ago, the team had revealed that popular singer Usha Uthup will be lending her sound for the Lucifer Anthem. Some of them feel that this particular anthem might be revealed during the Lucifer trailer launch in UAE.