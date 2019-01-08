Mammootty’s Kunjali Marakkar: Has The Project Got Shelved?
Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is on a high with some highly ambitious projects in his kitty. Mammootty has been expected to essay the central characters in some most-awaited projects, including Kunjali Marakkar, the dream project of cinematographer-director Santhosh Sivan.
However, the latest reports suggest that Mammootty’s Kunjali Marakkar has been shelved. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan duo went on to kickstart Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the duo’s upcoming project based on Kunjali Marakkar’s life, after confirming that the Mammootty project has got shelved.
In a recent interview, Mohanlal had hinted that the Mammootty project will not go on floors anytime soon. However, director Santhosh Sivan and production banner August Cinema have not responded to the reports yet.
The Initial Idea
The idea of a project based on Kunjali Marakkar's life developed after Mammootty and writer-actor Shankar Ramakrishnan collaborated for a light and sound show based on the same subject. The promo video of the show had gone viral on social media. Initially, it was reported that the Kunjali Marakkar project starring Mammootty will be written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan himself. But later, it was revealed to be false.
The Official Announcement
The team went on to announce the project On November 1st, 2017, Kerala Piravi Day, thus putting an end to the speculations. The first official poster of the movie, which has been titled as Kunjali Marakkar IV, was released through the official Facebook page of August Cinema. Santhosh Sivan, the cinematographer-director, was officially introduced as the director of the project.
Mammootty As Kunjali Marakkar IV
It was revealed that Mammootty will appear as the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the fourth naval chief of Samoothiri kingdom. The team also confirmed that some prominent faces of South Indian film industry and Bollywood will essay the other vital characters in the movie, which has been jointly scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan and TP Rajeevan.
Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Duo’s Announcement And Rumours
Later, Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo announced their upcoming project based on Kunjali Marakkar, which has been titled as Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The rumours which suggest that the Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV has been shelved started doing rounds immediately after the official announcement of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project. Shockingly, Priyadarshan also suggested that the Mammootty project might not happen, during the launch of his directorial venture.
Santhosh Sivan’s Clarifications
Santhosh Sivan immediately dismissed Priyadarshan's suggestions and the rumours, stating that Kunjali Marakkar IV has not been shelved. The cinematographer-director had also assured the team has already started the pre-production works of the film. Santhosh Sivan also added that he will kickstart the Mammootty project only after wrapping up his current projects.
However, it has been confirmed that the Mammootty project, which was expected to start rolling by mid-2018, is delayed. The team is expected to reveal the actual status of the movie, very soon.