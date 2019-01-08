Mammootty’s Kunjali Marakkar: Has The Project Got Shelved?

The Initial Idea

The idea of a project based on Kunjali Marakkar's life developed after Mammootty and writer-actor Shankar Ramakrishnan collaborated for a light and sound show based on the same subject. The promo video of the show had gone viral on social media. Initially, it was reported that the Kunjali Marakkar project starring Mammootty will be written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan himself. But later, it was revealed to be false.

The Official Announcement

The team went on to announce the project On November 1st, 2017, Kerala Piravi Day, thus putting an end to the speculations. The first official poster of the movie, which has been titled as Kunjali Marakkar IV, was released through the official Facebook page of August Cinema. Santhosh Sivan, the cinematographer-director, was officially introduced as the director of the project.

Mammootty As Kunjali Marakkar IV

It was revealed that Mammootty will appear as the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the fourth naval chief of Samoothiri kingdom. The team also confirmed that some prominent faces of South Indian film industry and Bollywood will essay the other vital characters in the movie, which has been jointly scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan and TP Rajeevan.

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Duo’s Announcement And Rumours

Later, Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo announced their upcoming project based on Kunjali Marakkar, which has been titled as Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The rumours which suggest that the Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV has been shelved started doing rounds immediately after the official announcement of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project. Shockingly, Priyadarshan also suggested that the Mammootty project might not happen, during the launch of his directorial venture.

Santhosh Sivan’s Clarifications

Santhosh Sivan immediately dismissed Priyadarshan's suggestions and the rumours, stating that Kunjali Marakkar IV has not been shelved. The cinematographer-director had also assured the team has already started the pre-production works of the film. Santhosh Sivan also added that he will kickstart the Mammootty project only after wrapping up his current projects.

However, it has been confirmed that the Mammootty project, which was expected to start rolling by mid-2018, is delayed. The team is expected to reveal the actual status of the movie, very soon.