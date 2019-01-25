Mammootty’s Kunjali Marakkar IV: The Project Is Definitely On The Cards!

August Cinema’s Clarification

As per the reports, August Cinema, the production banner has never thought about dropping the Mammootty project. According to co-producer Shaji Nadesan, the team has been working on the project since 2014. But it was delayed multiple times due to the heavy budget and the other work commitments of the captain of the ship, director-cinematographer Santhosh Sivan.

TP Rajeevan’s Solid Script

Rajeevan, the well-known Malayalam writer, who is best known as the writer of Mammootty's Paleri Manikyam: Oru Paathirakolapathakathinte Kadha, pens the script of Kunjali Marakkar IV. As per the sources close to the project. TP Rajeevan began the scripting of the Mammootty project after very long research. Reportedly, the writer always wanted Mammootty to essay the role of Kunjali Marakkar and was waiting for the megastar's green signal.

The Approval Of Marakkar Family

According to co-producer Shaji Nadesan, they had once visited the ancestral house of Kunjali Marakkar for the research purposes. The team took the permission from the members of the Marakkar family before beginning the works of the project. They have also ensured the Marakkar family that Kunjali Marakkar IV will be a perfect tribute to the historical hero.

Priyadarshan’s Interest In The Project

Reportedly, Priyadarshan had approached TP Rajeev for the script of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The senior film-maker wanted to direct the project with Mohanlal playing the central character Mohammed aka Kunjali Marakkar IV. However, TP Rajeevan couldn't team up with Priyadarshan as he was already committed to being a part of the Mammootty-Santhosh Sivan duo's Kunjali Marakkar project.

Shaji Nadesan Against Priyadarshan’s Statement

Shaji Nadesan also slammed Priyadarshan for claiming that the Mammootty project is shelved, in his interviews. Both Priyadarshan and Mohanlal had stated that Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV might not happen, immediately after they the project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. However, Shaji Nadesan refuted the rumours and slammed Priyadarshan for his comments, stating that it was totally unprofessional.