 »   »   »  Mammootty’s Maamaankam: Unni Mukundan Joins The Star Cast Of The Movie!

Maamaankam, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is the prestigious project of the Malayalam film industry. The period film, the shoot of which has already commenced, is a big budget venture and the movie is being directed by debut film-maker Sajeev Pillai.

According to the latest reports that have come in, popular young actor Unni Mukundan has joined the star cast of this movie. The actor himself took to his official Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same. He expressed his happiness on becoming the part of Maamaankam. Nothing much has been revealed about the role of the actor in the movie.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Unni Mukundan here..

Reportedly, the two schedules of shoot of Maamaankam have already been completed. Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with an update regarding the next schedule of shoot of the movie. It was revealed through Facebook that the next schedule of shoot of the movie will begin in the month of January itself and the makers are planning to release the film in this year itself.

Maamaankam features a huge star cast in it. The movie features actors like Neeraj Madhav, Meghanathan, Prachi tehlan in important roles.