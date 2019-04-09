Mammootty's Madhura Raja Has Already Garnered Interest In The Remake Market?

Madhura Raja, the Mammootty starrer, directed by Vysakh will arrive in the theatres in a few days of time and there are huge expectations on this festival entertainer, which is sure to offer a fine experience for the audiences of all sections.

The film will be releasing on April 12, 2019 and if some of the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Madhura Raja has already garnered interest in the remake market.

The Middle East launch of Madhura Raja was held recently and a press conference was held as well. The conference was attended by the cast and crew members of the film. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, it was revealed during the event that popular Telugu film producer NV Prasad had heard the script of Madhura Raja and he has expressed his interest to remake the film in Telugu. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

The promotion works of Madhura Raja is in full swing. The trailer that was released a few days ago has turned out to be a huge hit and has already crossed three million views on YouTube. Madhura Raja has its script penned by popular writer Uday Krishna.