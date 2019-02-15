English
    Mammootty's Madura Raja To Be Even More Massier Than Pokkiri Raja?

    By
    |

    Mammootty's Madura Raja, directed by Vysakh will hit the theatres during the Vishu season and the much-awaited movie has definitely kept the excitement levels at the higher levels, with each update regarding the film raising the expectations of the audiences to new heights. The motion poster that took over the online circuits yesterday has indeed struck the right chords and now, the wait for the massy arrival of Madura Raja has begun. Going by the posters and the songs, it seems like Mammootty's Madura Raja will be even more massier than Pokkiri Raja and the reasons to say that are many.

    The Ever Energetic Mammootty

    Mammootty from Madura Raja looks exactly like the way he was in Pokkiri Raja. This man could bring back any character with ease and the latest motion poster has suggested that he is sure to be as energetic as ever.

    The Swag Elements In The Motion Poster

    The motion poster of Madura Raja has loads of elements to cheer about. Even the motion poster had its own share of swag elements with Raja's looks and, his antics and styles taking it to to another level. We rightly believe that Raja is indeed back in style.

    The Theme Song

    Well, the theme song of Madura Raja sounds really appealing and Gopi Sunder's work has indeed turned out to be splendid. Think about the massy sequences in the backdrop of this stellar BGM and it would give goosebumps to all of you straight away.

    High Octane Action

    Well, the presence of Peter Hein in Madura Raja assures some high octane action sequences and the motion poster too showed glimpses of the same.

    Mass Dialogues And Punchlines

    Pokkiri Raja had some classy punch dialogues that suited pretty well for the character as well as the movie. Well, the audiences would really love to hear those dialogues yet again from Mammootty's Raja in his own unique style.

    Read more about: madura raja mammootty
    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 18:36 [IST]
