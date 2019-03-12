Mammootty's Madura Raja Breaks The Record Of The Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer In An Interesting Battle!

The First Round Of Battle

The fans have already started off their celebrations in connection with these films. The first round of interesting battle between Lucifer and Madura Raja has commenced and that too in the social media space of Twitter.

When Lucifer Was Trending On Twitter

Lucifer has been on a record-breaking spree with the hash tags in connection with the film trending all over the social media space. Most recently, to be precise on March 1, 2019, the #MonthOfLuciferMarching was trending all over on Twitter.

The Record

The hashtag went on to set an all new record on Twitter. With more than 89K tweets within a span of 24 hours, it went on to be the hashtag of Mollywood with maximum number of tweets in 24 hours.

Madura Raja's Entry

Madura Raja too announced its grand arrival on Twitter in style. On March 9, 2019, Twitter was filled with the tweets with #1monthForMaduraRaja, which turned out to be a trending hashtag at the word go.

Madura Raja Breaks The Record

Madura Raja won the first round of this interesting battle in the online space with the hashtag setting a new record. With above 1 lakh tweet within 24 hours, #1MonthForMaduraRaja overtook #MonthOflUciferMarching to become the hashtag from Mollywood with a maximum number of tweets within 24 hours.

The Next Competition

Now all eyes are on the arrival for the teaser/trailer of these two movies. Well, they are simply going to break the internet as the much-awaited teasers/trailers are sure to be celebrated by one and all.