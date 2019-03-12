Mammootty's Madura Raja Breaks The Record Of The Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer In An Interesting Battle!
All eyes are fixed on this upcoming summer season wherein which the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M's of Mollywood, would be making it to the theatres within a gap of two weeks. Lucifer and Madura Raja, the high profile Malayalam movies of this year are set to be the talk of the M'town in the days to come. For that matter, these two movies of the superstars have in fact already turned out to be the hot topics for discussions. Even in the online space, the discussions surrounding these upcoming movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal have taken the major space.
The First Round Of Battle
The fans have already started off their celebrations in connection with these films. The first round of interesting battle between Lucifer and Madura Raja has commenced and that too in the social media space of Twitter.
When Lucifer Was Trending On Twitter
Lucifer has been on a record-breaking spree with the hash tags in connection with the film trending all over the social media space. Most recently, to be precise on March 1, 2019, the #MonthOfLuciferMarching was trending all over on Twitter.
The Record
The hashtag went on to set an all new record on Twitter. With more than 89K tweets within a span of 24 hours, it went on to be the hashtag of Mollywood with maximum number of tweets in 24 hours.
Madura Raja's Entry
Madura Raja too announced its grand arrival on Twitter in style. On March 9, 2019, Twitter was filled with the tweets with #1monthForMaduraRaja, which turned out to be a trending hashtag at the word go.
Madura Raja Breaks The Record
Madura Raja won the first round of this interesting battle in the online space with the hashtag setting a new record. With above 1 lakh tweet within 24 hours, #1MonthForMaduraRaja overtook #MonthOflUciferMarching to become the hashtag from Mollywood with a maximum number of tweets within 24 hours.
The Next Competition
Now all eyes are on the arrival for the teaser/trailer of these two movies. Well, they are simply going to break the internet as the much-awaited teasers/trailers are sure to be celebrated by one and all.