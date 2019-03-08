Mammootty's Maduraj Raja Movie Stills Gain Huge Popularity On Social Media!

The Second Outing Of Raja

Raja's first outing was in the movie Pokkiri Raja and this time the character is coming as Madura Raja. Along with Mammootty, popular Tamil actor Jai will also be seen in an important role in this movie.

From Pokkiri Raja

Interestingly, the characters from Pokkiri Raja will also be seen playing important roles in Madura Raja. In this picture, you could see Nedumudi Venu along with Mammootty. Nedumudi Venu had played the role of Raja's father in Pokkiri Raja.

A Grand Entertainer

The stills of Madura Raja have further increased the excitement of the audiences. Going by the stills, the audiences can definitely expect a very fine entertainer. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the movie.

A Vishu Release

Madura Raja has been slated to release during the upcoming Vishu season. According to the reports, the movie will be hitting the theatres on April 12, 2019.

The Teaser Or Trailer

Meanwhile, the audiences are also keeping their fingers crossed for the arrival of the teaser/trailer. The makers are yet to make an announcement regarding the same and the teaser/trailer is sure to take over the online circuits by storm upon its arrival.