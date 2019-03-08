English
    Mammootty's Maduraj Raja Movie Stills Gain Huge Popularity On Social Media!

    The summer season will witness the arrival of Madura Raja, the Mammootty starrer which would bring back the character 'Raja' of the film Pokkiriraja. The audiences have pinned high hopes on this movie, which is being directed by Vysakh who had helmed Pokkiriraja as well. The posters of the film have been receiving a grand response and the songs too have struck the right chord. Much to the happiness of all fans, a few stills from Madura Raja have also been doing the rounds on social media since the past couple of days and this has left the audiences restless for the grand release of the movie. The stills have gained huge popularity on social media. Take a look at some of the Madura Raja stills here.

    The Second Outing Of Raja

    Raja's first outing was in the movie Pokkiri Raja and this time the character is coming as Madura Raja. Along with Mammootty, popular Tamil actor Jai will also be seen in an important role in this movie.

    From Pokkiri Raja

    Interestingly, the characters from Pokkiri Raja will also be seen playing important roles in Madura Raja. In this picture, you could see Nedumudi Venu along with Mammootty. Nedumudi Venu had played the role of Raja's father in Pokkiri Raja.

    A Grand Entertainer

    The stills of Madura Raja have further increased the excitement of the audiences. Going by the stills, the audiences can definitely expect a very fine entertainer. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the movie.

    A Vishu Release

    Madura Raja has been slated to release during the upcoming Vishu season. According to the reports, the movie will be hitting the theatres on April 12, 2019.

    The Teaser Or Trailer

    Meanwhile, the audiences are also keeping their fingers crossed for the arrival of the teaser/trailer. The makers are yet to make an announcement regarding the same and the teaser/trailer is sure to take over the online circuits by storm upon its arrival.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
