    Mammootty’s Mamangam Is Gearing Up To Achieve A Very Special Record?

    By Staff
    |

    Mamangam, the upcoming film of Megastar Mammootty, has garnered all the attention straight away. The big budget venture, directed by popular film-maker Padmakumar, is a period film, which is set against the backdrop of the 18th century. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty will be seen playing a warrior in this movie, which is sure to be a spectacular experience for the audiences across the globe. Mamangam is a prestigious project of Malayalam cinema that is sure to take the industry to new heights and it seems like the movie is eyeing a very special record. Read to know the interesting details regarding this.

    The First Look Poster Trend

    Audiences were eagerly waiting for the release of the first look poster of the movie. They got the big surprise on June 9, 2019 as the team unveiled the fascinating first-look poster. The poster emerged as a huge hit in the online circuits.

    The Big Information

    At the same time, the team has also revealed a very important information through the first-look poster. It has been revealed that the film will release in various languages in the year 2019 itself.

    For The First Time

    Mamangam is expected to make a simultaneous release in different languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It would be for the first time that a Malayalam movie will be making a simultaneous release in these many languages.

    The Previous Instance

    Earlier, the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan too had made a big release in the theatres. The film, which released in in 2018, had made a worldwide release. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Odiyan too had released in the theatres on the very same day.

    Read more about: mammootty mamangam
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
