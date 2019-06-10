Mammootty’s Mamangam Is Gearing Up To Achieve A Very Special Record?

The First Look Poster Trend

Audiences were eagerly waiting for the release of the first look poster of the movie. They got the big surprise on June 9, 2019 as the team unveiled the fascinating first-look poster. The poster emerged as a huge hit in the online circuits.

The Big Information

At the same time, the team has also revealed a very important information through the first-look poster. It has been revealed that the film will release in various languages in the year 2019 itself.

For The First Time

Mamangam is expected to make a simultaneous release in different languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It would be for the first time that a Malayalam movie will be making a simultaneous release in these many languages.

The Previous Instance

Earlier, the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan too had made a big release in the theatres. The film, which released in in 2018, had made a worldwide release. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Odiyan too had released in the theatres on the very same day.