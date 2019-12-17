Mammootty’s Peranbu Heads IMDB's Top 10 Indian Movies Of 2019; Mohanlal's Lucifer Too Finds A Place

Peranbu, the Mammootty starrer, which also marked the Megastar's return to the Tamil film industry after a gap of over eight years, is one among the most-appreciated films of the year. The film, which stole the hearts of millions, has turned out to be the top-rated Indian movie of 2019 in a list compiled by IMDB. Similarly, the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, which emerged as one among the biggest blockbusters of all-time in the history of Malayalam cinema, is also a part of the list and has been placed at the 10th spot.

The top 10 list has been compiled, based on the ratings given by the users for each movie on a scale of 10. The list is dominated by Bollywood movies and importantly, Peranbu and Lucifer are the only two South Indian movies to have found a place on this list.

The list also features prominent movies like Uri, Gully Boy, Article 15, etc., which are among the much-appreciated works of this year.

"I'm also delighted to see the Tamil title 'Peranbu' (#1) and the Malayalam film 'Lucifer' (#10) charting on our Top 10 list this year, once again demonstrating that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing dynamic titles in a variety of Indian languages," IMDB Founder and CEO, Col Needham reportedly said regarding the Top 10 list of the year.

Peranbu, directed by Ram, had hit theatres in February and it is one such film, which went on to gain international recognition. The movie was screened at various international film festivals, prior to its theatrical release. Meanwhile, Lucifer, which also marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, had created waves in theatres. According to reports, the film that hit theatres in March 2019, also went on to become the first-ever Malayalam movie to join the coveted 200-crore club at the box office.