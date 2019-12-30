Mammootty's Shylock: Second Teaser Is On The Way!

Shylock, the upcoming mass entertainer which features Mammootty in the titular role, is one of the most-awaited projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Recently, the team revealed the first official teaser of Shylock, which went on to take social media by storm. Now, the makers are all set to reveal the second teaser of the Mammootty starrer.

The reports regarding the second teaser of Shylock was confirmed by the makers through the official Instagram page of Goodwill Entertainments, the production banner of the movie. If things fall in place, the second teaser of the movie, which is directed by Ajai Vasudev will be released on the New Year day.

If the reports are to be true, the second teaser of Shylock will be followed by the much-awaited official trailer of the movie. Expectations are riding high on the Mammootty starrer after the release of its first official trailer, which was premiered on December 20, 2019.

According to the latest updates, the first official teaser, of Shylock has already crossed 2 Million views on YouTube. The first teaser introduced the central character played by Mammootty, who is a ruthless money lender. The sources suggest that the second teaser of the movie will introduce the characters played by Rajkiran, the renowned Tamil actor and Meena, the leading lady.

During the launch event of Shylock, Mammootty had stated that he is not the protagonist of the Ajai Vasudev movie. According to the megastar, Rajkiran, who appears in a pivotal role in Shylock, is the actual protagonist of the film. Mammootty's character, on the other hand, has negative shades.

Shylock is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie. The Ajai Vasudev directorial has been slated to hit the theatres on January 23, 2020.