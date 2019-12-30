Mammootty's Shylock: Second Teaser To Be Released Soon!

Shylock, the upcoming mass entertainer which features Mammootty in the titular role, is one of the most-awaited projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Recently, the team revealed the first official teaser of Shylock, which went on to take social media by storm. Now, the makers are all set to reveal the second teaser of the Mammootty starrer.

The reports regarding the second teaser of Shylock was confirmed by the makers through the official Instagram page of Goodwill Entertainments, the production banner of the movie. If things fall in place, the second teaser of the movie, which is directed by Ajai Vasudev will be released on the New Year day.