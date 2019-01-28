Mammootty's Spellbinding Performance In Peranbu Receives Heavy Praises From Celebrities!

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly has lavished praises on Mammootty as well as the film and he spoke about the same during the function. At the same time, he also took to his official Facebook page to write a few words about the movie as well as Mammootty's portrayal as Amudhan.

Sibi Malayil

Popular film-maker Sibi Malayil too attended the premiere show of Peranbu. He lavished praises on the movie and regarding Mammootty's performance he mentioned that it would be noted as one of the best performances of the actor so far.

Sathyan Anthikad

Film-maker Sathyan Anthikkad too spoke a few words at the function. After showering praises on the movie, he mentioned that a newcomer actor has stunned one and all with his performance. The director mentioned that it is none other than Mammootty, the newcomer of all-time who has stunned with his performance. Praising the amazing range of the actor, he added that upon watching each film of his, we would feel like a new actor is portraying it.

Lijo Jose Pellissery

Lijo Jose Pellissery mentioned that one of the major specialties of Mammootty is that if his eyes get moist on screen, the spectactor's eyes will also be filled with tears and Peranbu has so many such instances in it.

Anu Sithara

Anu Sithara, who was overjoyed watching the film thanked Mammootty for giving such movies and performances which are like text books for upcoming actors. She went on to say that she is a very big fan of Mammootty.

Renji Panicker

Writer, director and actor Renji Panicker talked about immense acting talents of Mammootty and his infinite range as an actor. He also mentioned that Peranbu is the latest chapter in amazing acting journey of Mammootty so far. He also tagged Mammootty as an 'infinite actor', whose range is beyond comparisons.

B Unnikrishnan

Writer-director B Unnikrishnan came up with great words about Peranbu and Mammootty. He mentioned that Peranbu was a very emotional experience and added that Mammootty stands upfront among all actors when it comes to taking the audiences to a very intense and emotional world and Peranbu is yet another example of that fact.