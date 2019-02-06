English
    Mammootty & Sathyan Anthikad To Join Hands For A Movie After Two Decades?

    Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood has been receiving a lot of praises for his stellar performance in the Tamil movie Peranbu directed by Ram. The film itself has been tagged as one of the best movies of the recent times and is running to packed houses in theatres across Kerala. Meanwhile, the actor has a whole lot of promising projects in the pipeline and some of the reports doing the rounds suggest that one of the much-loved filmmakers of Mollywood is gearing up to team up with Mammootty for an upcoming project. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Mammootty To Team Up With Sathyan Anthikad?

    The reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that a Mammootty-Sathyan Anthikad movie is on the cards. Earlier, they teamed up for a good number of movies in the '80s and the'90s.

    The Project

    It was Sathyan Anthikad himself who revealed that a film with Mammootty might happen soon. In a recent interview, he revealed that he is planning a film with Mammootty and if everything works out as per the plan, the project might bankroll this year itself.

    Their Previous Venture

    It has been over two decades since Mammootty Sathyan Anthikad came together. Mammootty and Sathyan Anthikad's previous film together was Oral Mathram, which released in 1997.

    Movies So Far

    Well, Sathyan Anthikad and Mammootty have teamed up for some really special movies. Artham, Kalikkalam, Sreedharante Onnaam Thirumurivu, Kanalkkaatu, Golantharavartha, No.1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North, Oraal Mathram etc., are the movies that came out from this combo. Mammootty had played a special role in Sathyan Anthikad's superhit film Gandhinagar Second Street as well. The actor was also one among the producers of the blockbuster Nadodikaattu.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
