Mammootty-Sathyan Anthikad Movie Is On The Cards; Director Spills The Beans!

The combo of Mammootty and Sathyan Anthikkad has resulted in some really memorable movies. Most of their films enjoy repetitive value and the audiences have been eager to see this fabulous team back with a movie. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Mammootty and Sathyan Anthikkad might soon team up for a film and the latest reports that have come up reveal that such a project is definitely on the cards.

It was in a recent public event that Sathyan Anthikkad gave a hint that he is going to team up with Mammootty. Speaking at the event, which was also attended by Mammootty, the film-maker showered praises on the actor's effort to bring perfection to every character that he performs. He also talked about how inquisitive Mammootty would be before the start of a shoot and on a lighter note, he added how the actor continuously asks the director about the traits of the character. At the same time, he also added that he is planning his next movie with Mammootty in the lead role.

That is indeed big news for the audiences, which has been eager to see this combo back. Mammootty and Sathyan Anthikkad's previous film together was Oraal Mathram, which had released in 1997. Before that, the actor and the director had teamed up for films like Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu, Artham, Kalikkala, Kanalkkaattu, No.1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North, Golantharavartha, etc. Most of these films emerged as a success at the box office and do enjoy a solid fan following even now.

Meanwhile, Sathyan Anthikkad's previous film to release in the theatres was Njan Prakashan. The film that hit the theatres in 2018 featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Njan Prakashan, which brought back Sathyan Anthikkad-Sreenivasan combo was a huge commercial success at the box office.

READ: Malayalam Movies 2019 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: Lucifer, Madhura Raja & Other Big Hits!