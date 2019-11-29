Mammootty-Sathyan Anthikad Project: Here's An Interesting Update!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is finally joining hands with the senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The actor-director duo is teaming up for a movie, after a long gap of 22 years. As per the latest updates, the highly anticipated Mammootty-Sathyan Anthikad project will go on floors in April 2020.

The Njan Prakashan director last teamed up with the megastar for the 1995-released movie Oral Mathram, which was a critical and commercial success. The duo has teamed up for several popular films in the past, including Artham, Kalikkalam, No.1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North, Golanthara Varthakal, Sreedharante Onnaam Thirumurivu, etc.

In a recent interview, Sathyan Anthikad expressed his excitement about working with Mammootty once again after a 22 years long gap. The director also revealed that the project, which is written by Dr. Iqbal Kuttippuran, is currently in the scripting stage. However, the senior filmmaker refused to reveal more details of the project and confirmed that the team is planning to make an official announcement in February 2020.

According to the believable sources, the Mammootty starrer will be a typical Sathyan Anthikad film which mainly aims the family audiences. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project. If things fall in place, the Mammootty-Sathyan Anthikad project will hit the theatres as an Onam 2020 special release.