Mammootty Sets A New Record With Filmfare Award Nominations!

2019 has been an exceptional year for Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema. The senior actor is currently on a high with the back to back successes at the box office which have put him right back on the track. Most of the recent films of the megastar also went on to receive rave reviews from both the audiences and critics. As per the latest reports, Mammootty has now set a new record.

Interestingly, the megastar has emerged as the first actor in the history of Filmfare Awards to receive 3 nominations for the Best Actor trophy in the same year, for the films from 3 different languages. Mammootty has been nominated for the Best Actor award in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages, for his performances in the movies Unda, Peranbu, and Yatra, respectively.

The exciting news was revealed by Ajai Vasudev, the director of Mammootty's much-awaited upcoming project Shylock, through his official Facebook page. The megastar has won 12 Filmfare Awards South trophies in the Best Actor category, within his 5 decades-long acting career.

Currently, Mammootty is all set to release his ambitious project Mamangam, which is a period drama based on the legendary Mamangam festival, on December 12, Friday. The movie, which is said to be the most expensive project of the megastar's acting career, is directed by M Padmakumar. Unni Mukundan essays a pivotal role in the movie, which features Prachi Tehlan, Kaniha, and Anu Sithara, as the female leads.

Shylock, another highly anticipated upcoming project of Mammootty, has been slated to hit the theatres on 23 January 2020. Reportedly, the megastar appears in a negative role in the movie, which features Rajkiran and Meena in the key roles. Mammootty has some highly interesting projects lining up, including Bilal, which is a sequel to Big B, Ameer, CBI 5, upcoming Sathyan Anthikad project, etc.