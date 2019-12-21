Mammootty's Shylock: The Official Teaser Crosses 1 Million Views On YouTube!

The much-awaited official teaser of Shylock, the upcoming Mammootty starrer was released on December 19, 2019. Lead actor Mammootty himself revealed the Shylock official teaser through his social media pages. The fans of the megastar and the cine-goers are highly impressed with the teaser, which suggests that the Ajai Vasudev movie is a mass entertainer.

As per the latest updates, Shylock official teaser, which has taken the social media by storm has already crossed 1 Million views on YouTube. The makers of Shylock revealed the news through the official social media pages of the movie. The teaser has also received about 1 lakh likes on YouTube.

The major highlight of the Shylock teaser is undoubtedly the new avathar of its leading man, Mammootty. The megastar is sporting a new get-up for the movie with a black outfit, bulky silver jewellery, thick mustache, and sunglasses. The teaser hints that Shylock will be an out-and-out Mammootty show.

However, the Mamangam actor suggests that he is not the protagonist of the Ajai Vasudev movie. According to Mammootty, Rajkiran, the senior Tamil actor who appears in a pivotal role in Shylock, is the protagonist of the film. The megastar revealed that he is appearing in the role of a ruthless moneylender, the main antagonist.

Meena, the popular actress appears as the female lead in the Mammootty starrer. The actress has earlier shared the screen with Mammootty in several popular films including Katha Parayumbol, Karutha Pakshikal, Rakshasa Rajavu, etc. According to sources, Shylock will be simultaneously released in Tamil under the title Kuberan.

The Ajai Vasudev project is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie. Shylock, which is produced by Goodwill Entertainments, has been slated to hit the theatres on January 23, 2020.

