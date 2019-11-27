Mammootty's Shylock: First Teaser To Release With Mamangam

Shylock, the Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev project is one of the most-anticipated upcoming films of Malayalam. As per the latest updates, the team is all set to release the first teaser of Shylock very soon. If the reports are to be believed, the first teaser of the mass entertainer will be released along with the megastar's magnum opus, Mamangam.

Reportedly, Mammootty is playing a money lender in Shylock, which also features senior Tamil actor Rajkiran in a pivotal role. According to the megastar, Rajkiran is the protagonist of the movie, and he is playing the antagonist. Meena, the popular actress appears as the female lead in the Ajai Vasudev directorial.

According to the sources, Shylock will be simultaneously released in Tamil under the title Kuberan. The movie, which is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan, features an extensive star cast including Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc. The movie, which is produced by Goodwill Entertainments, has been slated to hit the theatres on January 23, 2020.

Mamangam, on the other hand, is a historical drama which is based on the lives of the Chaavers who used to attend Mamangam festival, that took place in every 12 years in the banks of Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya of Malabar region. Even though nothing much has been revealed about Mammootty's character in the movie, it is rumoured that the megastar is essaying a defeated Chaaver. Mamangam will also have Unni Mukundan in a key role.

The movie is directed by M Padmakumar. Actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the adaptive screenplay and dialogues for the movie. Hindi actress Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha essay the female leads. Mamangam which is simultaneously being released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films. The movie will hit the theatres on December 12, Friday.