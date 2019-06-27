English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mammootty Starrer Bilal's Pre-production Work Is In Full Swing?

    By
    |

    Bilal John Kurishankal, the character which was etched to perfection by Megastar Mammootty, has a huge fan base. In fact, it would rank among the best characters that Mammootty has played so far. Bilal stepped into the minds of the audiences through the film Big B, which also marked the scintillating debut of a fabulous film-maker, Amal Neerad. The announcement regarding the sequel to the film titled as Bilal came in like a celebratory moment for all. Now, some of the latest updates that have been doing the rounds have left everyone quite excited. Read the article to know more about this.

    The Instagram Story

    Most recently, popular actor Soubin Shahir had sent out an Instagram story featuring a picture of none other than Amal Neerad in it. The picture was captioned as Big B.

    Left The Fans Excited

    The audiences were left quite excited after witnessing this picture and it went viral within no time. Now, it is being said that Amal Neerad has stepped into the pre-production works of Bilal and Soubin Shahir's Instagram story just indicated that.

    Unni R's Confirmation?

    Meanwhile, Unni R, who had penned the dialogues for Big B, too had come up with an update. He shared a special caricature featuring himself and Amal Neerad. In the image, you could see Unni R writing the iconic dialogue from the film Big B, while Amal Neerad could be seen okaying that.

    The Big Discussion

    It is being believed that Unni R is also a part of the project and this has further increased the excitement levels of the fans. It is being believed that the pre-production works of the film are in full swing. Let us wait for an official update from the date to get more details about the project.

    More MAMMOOTTY News

    Read more about: mammootty bilal
    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue