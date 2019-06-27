Mammootty Starrer Bilal's Pre-production Work Is In Full Swing?
Bilal John Kurishankal, the character which was etched to perfection by Megastar Mammootty, has a huge fan base. In fact, it would rank among the best characters that Mammootty has played so far. Bilal stepped into the minds of the audiences through the film Big B, which also marked the scintillating debut of a fabulous film-maker, Amal Neerad. The announcement regarding the sequel to the film titled as Bilal came in like a celebratory moment for all. Now, some of the latest updates that have been doing the rounds have left everyone quite excited. Read the article to know more about this.
Most recently, popular actor Soubin Shahir had sent out an Instagram story featuring a picture of none other than Amal Neerad in it. The picture was captioned as Big B.
The audiences were left quite excited after witnessing this picture and it went viral within no time. Now, it is being said that Amal Neerad has stepped into the pre-production works of Bilal and Soubin Shahir's Instagram story just indicated that.
Meanwhile, Unni R, who had penned the dialogues for Big B, too had come up with an update. He shared a special caricature featuring himself and Amal Neerad. In the image, you could see Unni R writing the iconic dialogue from the film Big B, while Amal Neerad could be seen okaying that.
It is being believed that Unni R is also a part of the project and this has further increased the excitement levels of the fans. It is being believed that the pre-production works of the film are in full swing. Let us wait for an official update from the date to get more details about the project.