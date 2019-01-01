English
 »   »   »  Mammootty Starrer CBI 5: The Director Comes Up With An Update!

Mammootty Starrer CBI 5: The Director Comes Up With An Update!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mammootty-K Madhu-SN Swamy team's CBI series of movies have a huge fan base. It was in the year 1987 that the first part of the film was released and later, the sequel of the film came out in the years 1990, 2003 and 2005. The audiences have been eagerly waiting for the fifth part of the movie.

    Earlier, it was confirmed that CBI 5 will definitely happen. Later, various rumours had surfaced that the film got shelved. But now, the director K Madhu himself has come up with an update regarding CBI 5, which should put an end to all the rumours.

    Mammootty’s CBI 5 Will Definitely Happen; The Director Comes Up With An Update!

    On the New Year Day, K Madhu took to his Facebook page to give an update regarding the same. The film-maker informed that at present, he himself and SN Swamy are busy preparing for the works of the fifth part of the CBI series. K Madhu has also added that his home banner Krishnakripa will also be producing two more other Malayalam movies in 2019. One film will be directed by M Padmakumar whereas the next film will be helmed by Arun Gopy.

    Well, this update has indeed come as a pleasant news for all the fans of CBI series of movies. Sethuramayyar CBI is all set to make a return after a gap of 13 years. The upcoming film in the series is expected to be something really special.

    Read more about: mammootty
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue