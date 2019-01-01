 »   »   »  Mammootty Starrer CBI 5: The Director Comes Up With An Update!

Mammootty-K Madhu-SN Swamy team's CBI series of movies have a huge fan base. It was in the year 1987 that the first part of the film was released and later, the sequel of the film came out in the years 1990, 2003 and 2005. The audiences have been eagerly waiting for the fifth part of the movie.

Earlier, it was confirmed that CBI 5 will definitely happen. Later, various rumours had surfaced that the film got shelved. But now, the director K Madhu himself has come up with an update regarding CBI 5, which should put an end to all the rumours.

On the New Year Day, K Madhu took to his Facebook page to give an update regarding the same. The film-maker informed that at present, he himself and SN Swamy are busy preparing for the works of the fifth part of the CBI series. K Madhu has also added that his home banner Krishnakripa will also be producing two more other Malayalam movies in 2019. One film will be directed by M Padmakumar whereas the next film will be helmed by Arun Gopy.

Well, this update has indeed come as a pleasant news for all the fans of CBI series of movies. Sethuramayyar CBI is all set to make a return after a gap of 13 years. The upcoming film in the series is expected to be something really special.