Mammootty Starrer Maamaankam To Have A Lot Of Action Sequences In It!

Maamaankam, the big budget movie, starring Mammootty in the lead role is one of the highly-awaited upcoming Malayalam movies and the shoot of this period movie is currently progressing in Kerala. According to the latest reports, popular action director Sham Kaushal has been roped in as the action choregrapher of this movie.

In a recent interview given to Times Of India, Sham Kaushal talked about Maamaankam. Reportedly, he has mentioned that Maamaankam will have a whole lot of action but it will be content driven. "It has a lot of action but the movie is content-driven; there's not a single stunt sequence just for action's sake. It's all interwoven with the story.", he was quoted as saying to Times Of India regarding Maamaankam.

Sham Kaushal has choregraphed the stunts for some of the big movies of the Hindi film industry like Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Dhoom 3 etc. Meanwhile, he is not new to the Malayalam film industry as he had earlier worked in films like Indrajalam, Yodha etc. Reportedly, Sham Kaushal is also the action director of Mammootty's upcoming film Unda, being directed by Khalid Rehman. The shoot of the film is currently progressing.

Maamaankam is being directed by M Padmakumar and the film narrates the story of Chaver, who tried to overthrow the Zamorin rule back in the 17th century.