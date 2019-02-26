English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mammootty Starrer Maamaankam To Have A Lot Of Action Sequences In It!

    By
    |

    Maamaankam, the big budget movie, starring Mammootty in the lead role is one of the highly-awaited upcoming Malayalam movies and the shoot of this period movie is currently progressing in Kerala. According to the latest reports, popular action director Sham Kaushal has been roped in as the action choregrapher of this movie.

    In a recent interview given to Times Of India, Sham Kaushal talked about Maamaankam. Reportedly, he has mentioned that Maamaankam will have a whole lot of action but it will be content driven. "It has a lot of action but the movie is content-driven; there's not a single stunt sequence just for action's sake. It's all interwoven with the story.", he was quoted as saying to Times Of India regarding Maamaankam.

    Mammootty Starrer Maamaankam To Have A Lot Of Action Sequences In It!

    Sham Kaushal has choregraphed the stunts for some of the big movies of the Hindi film industry like Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Dhoom 3 etc. Meanwhile, he is not new to the Malayalam film industry as he had earlier worked in films like Indrajalam, Yodha etc. Reportedly, Sham Kaushal is also the action director of Mammootty's upcoming film Unda, being directed by Khalid Rehman. The shoot of the film is currently progressing.

    Maamaankam is being directed by M Padmakumar and the film narrates the story of Chaver, who tried to overthrow the Zamorin rule back in the 17th century.

    Read more about: mammootty maamaankam
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue