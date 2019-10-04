    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mammootty Starrer Mamangam Gets A Release Date!

      By Staff
      |

      Mamangam, the upcoming film of Mammootty, has high hopes bestowed on it and the magnum opus, is sure to be a film that would take Malayalam cinema to unseen heights. Audiences are awaiting the grand release of the movie and various reports were doing the rounds regarding the release date. Now, team Mamangam has come up with an official confirmation that the movie will be hitting the theatres on November 21, 2019.

      Mammootty Starrer Mamangam Gets A Release Date!

      It means that Mamangam will be releasing on a Thursday and the film will get the benefit of a four days long weekend. The Mammootty starrer is expected to make a record release in theatres.

      Meanwhile, the makers of Mamangam have come up with the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi teasers of the movie, which hit the online circuits today. Mamangam has been dubbed into all these languages and it seems like the different versions of the movie will be hitting the theatres on the same day.

      The teaser of the Malayalam version was released a week ago and it went on to receive praises from all quarters. Mamangam teaser has already gone past 2.5 Million views mark and it has received a good number of likes as well.

      The audiences are awaiting the release of the trailer as well. Some reports reveal that Mamangam trailer might hit the online circuits on October 20, 2019. We will have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding this.

      Mamangam has been directed by M Padmakumar and the big-budget movie has been produced by Venu Kunnippilly under the banner of Kavya Films. Along with Mammootty, Mamangam also features Unni Mukundan, Mohan Sharma, Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, Kanika and a host of other actors in important roles.

      More MAMANGAM News

      Read more about: mamangam mammootty
      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue