Mammootty Starrer Mamangam Gets A Release Date!

Mamangam, the upcoming film of Mammootty, has high hopes bestowed on it and the magnum opus, is sure to be a film that would take Malayalam cinema to unseen heights. Audiences are awaiting the grand release of the movie and various reports were doing the rounds regarding the release date. Now, team Mamangam has come up with an official confirmation that the movie will be hitting the theatres on November 21, 2019.

It means that Mamangam will be releasing on a Thursday and the film will get the benefit of a four days long weekend. The Mammootty starrer is expected to make a record release in theatres.

Meanwhile, the makers of Mamangam have come up with the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi teasers of the movie, which hit the online circuits today. Mamangam has been dubbed into all these languages and it seems like the different versions of the movie will be hitting the theatres on the same day.

The teaser of the Malayalam version was released a week ago and it went on to receive praises from all quarters. Mamangam teaser has already gone past 2.5 Million views mark and it has received a good number of likes as well.

The audiences are awaiting the release of the trailer as well. Some reports reveal that Mamangam trailer might hit the online circuits on October 20, 2019. We will have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding this.

Mamangam has been directed by M Padmakumar and the big-budget movie has been produced by Venu Kunnippilly under the banner of Kavya Films. Along with Mammootty, Mamangam also features Unni Mukundan, Mohan Sharma, Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, Kanika and a host of other actors in important roles.