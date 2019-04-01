Mammootty Movies To Watch Out For: Madhura Raja, Maamaankam And More!

Madhura Raja

Mammootty is all set to reprise his character Raja aka Raja Narayanan from the 2010-released blockbuster Pokkiri Raja, in its upcoming sequel. The project, which has been titled as Madhura Raja, is directed by Vysakh. The movie, which is said to be an out and out entertainer, has been slated to hit the theatres by the first week of April, as a Vishu special release. Suraj Venjarammoodu, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, and Vijayaraghavan will also reprise their roles from the original in Madhura Raja.

Maamaankam

Maamaankam, the upcoming historical drama will feature Mammootty in the role of a Malabar-based warrior. The project has been making headlines lately after original director Sajeev Pillai and a few cast and crew members were thrown out by the production team. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty will appear in 4 different get-ups in the movie. Maamaankam will feature Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sitara, Kaniha, Aravind Swami, Siddique, Sudev Nair, Abu Salim, Neeraj Madhav, etc., essay the other key roles in Maamaankam.

Kunjali Marakkar IV

As we all know, Mammootty is all set to essay the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom in the upcoming historical drama film of the same name. The movie, which is scripted by TP Rajeevan and produced by August Cinema, was initially supposed to be directed by director-cinematographer Santhosh Sivan. But as per the reports, Santhosh backed out from the project due to his busy schedule and Kammara Sambhavan fame Ratish Ambat has stepped in as the new captain of the ship.

Unda

Unda, which is directed by Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame Khalid Rahman, features Mammootty in the role of a COP. As per the reports, Mammootty's character in the movie, Sub Inspector Manikandan is very different from the earlier police character of his career. Bollywood actors Omkar Das Manikpuri, Bhagwan Tiwari, Chien Ho Liao, Arjun Ashokan, Jacob Gregory, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., essay the supporting roles. Asif Ali, Vinay Forrt, and Sudhi Koppa will make cameo appearances in Unda.

Pathinettam Padi



Pathinettam Padi, which is said to be a comedy drama, features Mammootty in the role of John Abraham Palackal. The movie which marks the directorial debut of actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan is produced by Santhosh Sivan, Shaji Nadesan, and Arya, under the banner August Cinema. Reportedly, Mammootty is essaying the role of a professor in Pathinettam Padi, which is scripted by director Shankar Ramakrishnan himself.

I’m A Disco Dancer

Mammootty is reportedly all set to join hands with the multi-faceted talent Nadhirshah for his upcoming directorial venture. The movie, which has been titled I'm A Disco Dancer, is said to be an out and out comical entertainer. I'm A Disco Dancer which is jointly scripted by Rajesh Paravoor and Rajesh Panavalli, is produced by Aashiq Usman. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the movie.

Other Projects



Reportedly, Mammootty has a few more projects in his kitty including the upcoming big budget venture Ameer, Ramesh Pisharody's Gaana Gandharvan, the upcoming untitled Sathyan Anthikad movie, etc. Ameer, which is scripted by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni, is directed by newcomer Vinod Vijayan. The upcoming Sathyan Anthikad project will mark the megastar's collaboration with the senior film-maker after a long gap of 22 years. Gaana Gandharvan, which is said to be a comical entertainer, marks Mammootty's first collaboration with Ramesh Pisharody.