Mammootty-Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara Move: Fan-made Poster That Went Viral!

Unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds that Mammootty, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be soon teaming up for a movie and the audiences were quite excited to know about this. It is being said that this upcoming Mammootty starrer will be a bilingual movie, which will be made in Malayalam and Tamil. After the reports that surfaced, a fan-made poster of the film also took social media by storm.

If the reports are anything to go by, the film will be directed by Vipin, who had earlier worked as an assistant to popular filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The fan-made poster that surfaced on social media is simply a fascinating one and it features Mammootty, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in it. The well-designed poster looks pretty intense, which would appeal to audiences. The poster also carries the title 'Iniyan'. However, it is not known whether it is the official title of the film or not.

The reports claim that an official announcement regarding this film will be made soon and the audiences are eagerly waiting for that confirmation. Rumours have in it that this will be the next movie that Mammootty will shoot for. If the project happens, the film will also mark Mammootty's return to Tamil film industry after the highly-appreciated movie Peranbu, which had hit the screens early this year. At the same time, it will also be Vijay Sethupathi's second film in Malayalam after Marconi Mathai, the Jayaram starrer in which Vijay Sethupathi had a cameo. On the other hand, the film will also be Nayanthara's next venture in Malayalam after the upcoming movie Love Action Drama, which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The film has been slated as an Onam release. Let us wait for the official confirmation to know more.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is shooting for his upcoming venture Shylock, which is being directed by Ajai Vasudev. Megastar's next film to hit theatres will be Ganagandharvan directed by Ramesh Pisharody.