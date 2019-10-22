    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Manju Warrier Alleges Threat To Life By Odiyan Director Shrikumar Menon

      By
      |

      Lady Superstar Manju Warrier has alleged threat to her life by director Shrikumar Menon, with whom she had worked with on Odiyan. In her complaint to Kerala DGP Loknath Behera, she accused Menon of first, running a social media smear campaign against her and now, has alleged that he's been misusing her name and a few blank cheques she had signed. Manju stated that she fears she might be siphoned off her savings by the filmmaker. The actress has apparently submitted digital evidence as well to support her complaint, say media reports.

      Manju Warrier Alleges Threat To Life By Odiyan Director Shrikumar Menon

      "I was subjected to a social media cyber attack after the release of Odiyan. Although I have overcome this, Menon is again creating trouble for me. I am afraid that he might harm me," (sic) Manju was quoted as saying.

      It all began when the much-hyped Odiyan, starring Mohanlal in the lead, tanked miserably at the box office. Shrikumar, then, proceeded to squarely put the blame on Manju, stating that she brought bad luck to the project. He had also accused her former beau, Dileep of sabotaging the film at the box office, owing to his alleged feud with the Asuran actress.

      Even before Odiyan, Manju had collaborated with Menon for a few commercials and as such, the rift in the professional relationship came across as shocking to the industry.

      In her complaint, Manju also mentioned a journalist's name, Mathew Samuel, alleging that Menon had been using the former to plant false, malicious stories about her in the press.

      Meanwhile, on the work front, Manju Warrier has been on a high. Her recent Tamil release, Asuran opposite Dhanush, has been having a stellar run in the theatres. Her upcoming projects include Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which she co-stars with Mohanlal, once again. She's also tipped to play the leading lady in Rajinikanth's next with Siruthai Siva, which is being referred to as Thalaivar 168. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to come by.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 22, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue