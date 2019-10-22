Manju Warrier Alleges Threat To Life By Odiyan Director Shrikumar Menon

Lady Superstar Manju Warrier has alleged threat to her life by director Shrikumar Menon, with whom she had worked with on Odiyan. In her complaint to Kerala DGP Loknath Behera, she accused Menon of first, running a social media smear campaign against her and now, has alleged that he's been misusing her name and a few blank cheques she had signed. Manju stated that she fears she might be siphoned off her savings by the filmmaker. The actress has apparently submitted digital evidence as well to support her complaint, say media reports.

"I was subjected to a social media cyber attack after the release of Odiyan. Although I have overcome this, Menon is again creating trouble for me. I am afraid that he might harm me," (sic) Manju was quoted as saying.

It all began when the much-hyped Odiyan, starring Mohanlal in the lead, tanked miserably at the box office. Shrikumar, then, proceeded to squarely put the blame on Manju, stating that she brought bad luck to the project. He had also accused her former beau, Dileep of sabotaging the film at the box office, owing to his alleged feud with the Asuran actress.

Even before Odiyan, Manju had collaborated with Menon for a few commercials and as such, the rift in the professional relationship came across as shocking to the industry.

In her complaint, Manju also mentioned a journalist's name, Mathew Samuel, alleging that Menon had been using the former to plant false, malicious stories about her in the press.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manju Warrier has been on a high. Her recent Tamil release, Asuran opposite Dhanush, has been having a stellar run in the theatres. Her upcoming projects include Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which she co-stars with Mohanlal, once again. She's also tipped to play the leading lady in Rajinikanth's next with Siruthai Siva, which is being referred to as Thalaivar 168. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to come by.