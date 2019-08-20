Manju Warrier & Team Trapped In Himachal Pradesh After Heavy Rains And Landslides

Manju Warrier, who is in Himachal Pradesh, for the shoot of her upcoming film, is reportedly trapped in one of the hilly areas after heavy rains and landslides hit the place. According to reports that have come out, Manju Warrier is working in the film, which is being directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Going by the reports, as many as 30 people, including the director, actress and the crew members are left stranded.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film was being held at a place called Chathru, which is located 82 km away from Kulu Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Reports suggest that this particular place is located at a sea level of 11,000 feet. It is being said that Manju Warrier and the entire team of the movie could not come out of this place due to heavy rains and the landslides that occurred recently. Last night, Manju Warrier reportedly phoned up her brother to convey the situation.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Central Minister V Muralidharan has mentioned that directions have been given to rescue the team from the location. He added that he has talked with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh regarding this.

It is for the first time that Manju Warrier is working with the award-winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The announcement of the film was recently made. Along with Manju Warrier, Joju George will also be seen playing an important role in this movie.