    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      I'm Not Active In WCC, Says Manju Warrier

      By
      |

      Manju Warrier, the lady superstar is one of the very few actresses who were fortunate enough to taste success in the second innings in the film indusrty. The actress had played a fundamental role in the formation of Women In Cinema Collective (WCC), the first organisation for women who work in the film industry.

      However, Manju Warrier has not been involved with the functioning of WCC from the past few months. In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Manju finally revealed her current equation with WCC. The lady superstar revealed that she is not active in WCC anymore.

      According to Manju Warrier, she was an active part of the Women In Cinema Collective during its initial stages. But later, she was unable to involve in the functioning of the association, due to her busy schedule. However, the Prathi Poovankozhi actress still holds membership in WCC.

      Manju Warrier Is Not Active In WCC | Manju Warrier Reveals Her Bond With WCC

      Manju Warrier also remarked that she prefers stating her views only when it is needed, even though she holds clear and independent opinions in everything that happens around her. According to the actress, her only aim behind being a part of the industry is to be a part of good films, and she prefers to stay away from unwanted noises.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 23:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue