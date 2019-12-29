I'm Not Active In WCC, Says Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar is one of the very few actresses who were fortunate enough to taste success in the second innings in the film indusrty. The actress had played a fundamental role in the formation of Women In Cinema Collective (WCC), the first organisation for women who work in the film industry.

However, Manju Warrier has not been involved with the functioning of WCC from the past few months. In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Manju finally revealed her current equation with WCC. The lady superstar revealed that she is not active in WCC anymore.

According to Manju Warrier, she was an active part of the Women In Cinema Collective during its initial stages. But later, she was unable to involve in the functioning of the association, due to her busy schedule. However, the Prathi Poovankozhi actress still holds membership in WCC.

Manju Warrier also remarked that she prefers stating her views only when it is needed, even though she holds clear and independent opinions in everything that happens around her. According to the actress, her only aim behind being a part of the industry is to be a part of good films, and she prefers to stay away from unwanted noises.

Prathi Poovankozhi, the latest release of Manju Warrier has been receiving positive reviews from the audiences and is performing well at the box office. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming horror thriller, which is directed by newcomer duo Ranjeet Kamala Sankar-Salil V.

Manju is all set to share the screen with Mammootty for the first time in her career, in the upcoming crime thriller which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. The actress is also appearing as the female lead in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama which marks the comeback of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo.