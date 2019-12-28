Manju Warrier Is Not My Enemy, Says Dileep

Dileep, the Janariyanayakan of Malayalam cinema parted ways with Manju Warrier, his former wife in 2014 after 16 years long married life. In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Dileep finally opened up about his equation with his ex-wife. Surprisingly, the actor stated that Manju Warrier is not his enemy.

The actor remarked that there is absolutely no animosity between him and his ex-wife. Dileep also alleged that the gossip mongers are creating rumours regarding his strained equation with Manju Warrier, while everything is fine between them. The Janapriyanayakan even stated that he is ready to share the screen with Manju if the script demands her to play a particular character.

When he was asked about the actress abduction case, Dileep stated that he wants to reveal a few things related to the sensational case. But the actor has decided to maintain silence over the topic, as the case is still in the court. However, Dileep assured that he will definitely speak up once the court gives him a clean chit.

Manju Warrier left Dileep's Alwaye house and began living separately by the beginning of 2014. The couple filed for a divorce in the same year citing irreconcilable differences and divorce was granted in January 2015. Meenakshi Dileep, the couple's only daughter decided to continue living with Dileep, and Manju Warrier wholeheartedly supported her daughter's decision.

The rumour mills had suggested several theories regarding the couple's decision to part ways, from Dileep's affair with his then-co-star-now-wife Kavya Madhavan to Manju Warrier's decision to make a comeback into films and focus on her career. However, both Dileep and Manju chose to maintain silence over the same.

Dileep later went on to marry Kavya Madhavan, his co-star of several films, on November 25, 2016. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Mahalakshmi in October 2018. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, is totally busy with her acting career and recently made her debut in Tamil cinema.