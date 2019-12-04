Manju Warrier's Next Is A Horror Thriller!

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is all set to welcome 2020 with some promising projects in her kitty. Interestingly, the super talented actress recently signed the first horror thriller of her acting career. The untitled project is jointly directed by newcomers Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.

Sunny Wayne, the popular young actor essays a pivotal role in the project, thus marking his first on-screen collaboration with Manju Warrier. The yet to be titled project, which is scripted by Anil Kurian and Abhayakumar, is expected to go on floors by the second week of December 2019.

The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project. The horror thriller, which is produced by Jiss Toms, is expected to have an official launch very soon. Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the directors of the project are the former assistants of popular director Ranjith Sankar.

Manju Warrier's next release will be the upcoming satirical drama Prathi Poovankozhi. The movie, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is scripted by the renowned writer Unni R. Anusree essays a pivotal role in the movie, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. Director Rosshan Andrrews is also making his acting debut with Prathi Poovankozhi, as the main antagonist.

The lady superstar who recently made her Tamil debut with the Dhanush starrer Asuran, has reportedly been roped in for the upcoming Rajinikanth project directed by Siva. In Malayalam, Manju Warrier has some interesting projects lining up, including Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Santhosh Sivan's Jack And Jill, the upcoming Mammootty project, etc.

Manju is also planning to make her production debut very soon, with the upcoming movie Kayattam which is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sashidharan. The actress is also playing the lead role in Kayattam, which is expected to hit the screens in 2020.