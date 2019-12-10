Manju Warrier Opts for A New Look!

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar is on a high with some highly promising projects in her kitty for the upcoming year. As reported earlier, Manju recently went to sign the first-ever horror thriller of her acting career. Interestingly, the talented actress has opted for a new look for the flick.

In the pictures which were clicked during the pooja ceremony of the untitled film, Manju Warrier was spotted in her new look. The actress has opted for a short haircut with brown highlights, for her character in the project, which is directed by newcomer duo Ranjeet Kamala Sankar-Salil V.

Sunny Wayne, the popular young actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project. Thus, the untitled movie will mark the actor's first on-screen collaboration with Manju Warrier. The horror thriller which is scripted by Anil Kurian and Abhayakumar has started rolling on December 10, Tuesday.

Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the directors of the horror thriller are the former assistants of popular filmmaker Ranjith Sankar. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast of the movie, which is produced by Jiss Thomas. As per the latest reports, the makers are planning to reveal the title and first look poster of the project very soon.

Manju Warrier will be in the upcoming satirical drama Prathi Poovankozhi, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The movie is scripted by renowned writer Unni R. Anusree and Kumbalangi Nights fame Grace Antony essay the pivotal roles in the project, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, as a Christmas special release.

The actress is also a part of some interesting projects, including Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Santhosh Sivan's Jack And Jill, the upcoming Mammootty starring crime thriller, etc. Manju is also planning to make her production debut very soon, Sanal Kumar Sashidharan's Kayattam.