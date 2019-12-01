Manju Warrier’s ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ Trailer Is Bold And Scintillating

Actress Manju Warrier, who is said to be the Lady Superstar of Malayalam cinema was last seen in her Tamil flick 'Asuran'.

Now, she is back bold and strong with a courageous role in 'Prathi Poovankozhi'. The trailer of 'Prathi Poovankozhi' was released on Sunday by the movie team. Directed by 'How Old Are You?' fame Rosshan Andrrews, Manju is seen playing a character named 'Madhuri' who is a sales girl in a textile shop.

The trailer also features director Rosshan Andrrews in a negative shade. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam movies, the movie is written by Unni R. The movie is edited by Sreekar Prasad and Gopi Sundar has composed the music and background score. The film also has Anusree essaying an pivotal role.

It is to be noted that, Manju Warrier who took a break from cinema, made her comeback through Rosshan Andrrews's movie 'How Old Are You?'. The successful combo is back yet again with another interesting storyline, which is also a woman-centric script. The first look poster of the movie was released by actor Mohanlal on social media one week ago.

Manju Warrier was previously seen in the Tamil blockbuster 'Asuran' opposite to Dhanush, where she played the role of a bold mother of two sons. Actresses like Manju Warrier, Jyothika, Nayanthara in South are in the same lane of choosing interesting female-centric scripts which never fail to impress their fans.

Prathi Poovankozhi is all set to release on this December, saving the wait.