Manju Warrier All Set To Make Her Tamil Debut With This Much-awaited Movie!

Manju Warrier, who is undeniably one of the finest acting talents of Malayalam cinema, is all set to make her big entry to Tamil movies as well. An official confirmation regarding her big entry to Tamil cinema has come out and the actress will make her Kollywood debut with the upcoming Tamil movie Asuran, featuring Dhanush in the lead role.

Actor Dhanush himself took to his official Twitter account to make an official announcement regarding the same. The tweet sent out by Dhanush is read as "#asuran - update .. the evergreen Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead. Excited to share screen space and learn from this amazing talent." - sic

Asuran will be directed by renowned film-maker Vetrimaran and the film is rightly one of the highly awaited upcoming Tamil movies. Let us wait for further updates regarding the movie and Manju Warrier's character in the movie.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier's next big release in Malayalam will be Lucifer, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film, which also marks the big debut of Prithviraj as a film-maker will be coming out in the theatres in the month of February. She will also be see playing the lead role in Santosh Sivan's next directorial venture, Jack N Jill.