Manju Warrier To Team Up With This Versatile Actor Soon?

Manju Warrier, the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Malayalam cinema, enjoys a strong fan-following due to her graceful screen presence, outspoken nature and sincere performances. During her illustrious career, she has acted with some of the biggest names in Mollywood and proved her mettle. Now, here is some awesome news for her supporters. The grapevine suggests, the powerhouse performer will soon be teaming up with Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi for a yet-to-be-titled Malayalam movie, directed by C/o Saira Banu writer RJ Shaan. While further details about the flick are awaited, the inside talk is that it will go on floors in April 2020.

In case, you did not know, VJS made his Mollywood debut with the 2019 release Marconi Mathai, starring Jayaram. However, he failed to make an impact as the Sanil Kalathil-directed movie did not live up to expectations, receiving average reviews. Many feel that working with the Lucifer actress might help him bounce back and find a foothold in Malayalam cinema.

Coming back to Manju Warrier, she recently made her Kollywood debut with Dhanush's Asuran, impressing the target audience. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran, did well at the box office, helping her add a new dimension to her career.

While talking about the movie, the star had said that she said 'yes' to it in no time.

"When I knew they (Dhanush and Vetrimaaran) were coming together once again, I really wanted to be a part of the film without even knowing the story. But then, Dhanush sir insisted that I listen to the script first. It was an instant yes from me," she had told a leading website.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Tamil flick Sangathamizhan, which sank without a trace. He is currently working on Thalapathy 64, featuring him as the antagonist. He also has the Hindi biggie Lal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, in his kitty.

So, will 'Makkal Selvan' and Manju Warrier look good together? Comments, please!

