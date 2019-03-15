Manju Warrier & Tovino Thomas To Appear As Siblings In Lucifer?

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role will be releasing on March 28, 2019 and through the character posters the makers have unveiled the names of the prominent characters played by the star cast of the movie.

Yesterday, Tovino Thomas's character poster from Lucifer was unveiled and it was revealed that the young actor will be seen essaying a character named Jathin Ramdas in the movie. Today (March 15, 2019), the makers of the film have revealed that Manju Warrier will be portraying a character named as Priyadarshini Ramdas.

The social media users have decoded that Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas will appear as siblings in the movie. Upon the arrival of these character posters, the audiences have come up with a conclusion that Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas will appear as the children of the character PK Ramdas, essayed by Sachin Khedekar in the movie.

Well, the character posters have aroused a good amount of curiosity among the audiences. Now, only a couple of character posters are left to come out in the online circuits. Lucifer has a huge star cast and along with Mohanlal, the film also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith, Saikumar, Bala, Sachin Khedekar and a host of other actors in important roles.